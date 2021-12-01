Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. AXA S.A. grew its stake in JD.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA increased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

