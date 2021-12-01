Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

SYK opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

