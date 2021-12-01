Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.89 EPS

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:SDIG traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 15,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,070. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDIG shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

