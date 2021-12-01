Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.