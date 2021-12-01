Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 435 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.93. The stock had a trading volume of 257,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,626. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $143.11 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

