Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 389 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $162.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,500. The stock has a market cap of $224.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

