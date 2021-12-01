Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,069 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 125,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

