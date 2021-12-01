Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $38,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $156.62. 64,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,011. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.