Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $15.23 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.