Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.50 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 217.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. 16,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,841. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.