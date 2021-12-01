Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.05. The stock had a trading volume of 305,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,767,742. The company has a market capitalization of $906.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

