Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,629 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.69 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.