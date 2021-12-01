Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,140 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 56.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.80 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.