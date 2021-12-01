Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.71. 126,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

