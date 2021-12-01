Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.50 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.69. The company had a trading volume of 140,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

