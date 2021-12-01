Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 675 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,750. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

