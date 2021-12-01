Stratos (STOS) One Day Volume Tops $2.99 Million

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Stratos has traded up 53.9% against the dollar. Stratos has a market cap of $49.05 million and $2.99 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00005558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.93 or 0.08029194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.82 or 0.96322266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,146,458 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.