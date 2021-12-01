StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STNE. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Banco Santander lowered shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

