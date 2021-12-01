Stifel Nicolaus Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $180.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.13.

Entegris stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.66. 45,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,953. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.80 and its 200 day moving average is $125.03.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

