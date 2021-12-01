Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.

STVN stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 4,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STVN. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.