Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.
STVN stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 4,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
