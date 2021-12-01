Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.28

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.28 and traded as high as $13.92. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 42,802 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $262.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

