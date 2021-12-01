Stellar Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $634.09 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Stellar has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $8.24 billion and $634.09 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065583 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00213101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00100456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073140 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.90 or 0.00661648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00096235 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,515 coins and its circulating supply is 24,353,253,404 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.