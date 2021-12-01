State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,580,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in VEON were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 773.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 343.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 456.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.29.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

