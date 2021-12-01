State Street Corp Decreases Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,717 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

