State Street Corp Buys New Position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clene by 37.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNN stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Clene Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

