State Street Corp Acquires 711,877 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 3,685.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 6,950.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.