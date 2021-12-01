State Street Corp Acquires 57,728 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $587.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.19. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FULC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

