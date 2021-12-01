State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 556 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,372.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,833,960. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

