State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $624,000 Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of HomeStreet worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMST. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HMST opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

