State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of OraSure Technologies worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after buying an additional 2,180,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after buying an additional 300,879 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after buying an additional 282,684 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 406,661 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.11 million, a P/E ratio of -62.20 and a beta of -0.35. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.