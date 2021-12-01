State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.70. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.