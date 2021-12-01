State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Inogen were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGN opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.22 million, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

