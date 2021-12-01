State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys New Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mimecast by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mimecast by 71.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $2,319,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,737 shares of company stock worth $14,617,780. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

