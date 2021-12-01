Standard Protocol Market Cap Reaches $7.72 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.86 or 0.07940879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.71 or 0.99819815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

