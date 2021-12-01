Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.75

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

SLFPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

