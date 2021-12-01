Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

