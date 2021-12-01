Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Square stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.33. 9,963,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,882,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.36. Square has a 1-year low of $191.36 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

