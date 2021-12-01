Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce $51.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.30 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $185.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,996 shares of company stock valued at $25,373,104. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.68. 574,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.78 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

