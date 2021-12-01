Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

LON:SPR opened at GBX 146 ($1.91) on Wednesday. Springfield Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Innes Smith sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18).

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

