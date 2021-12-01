Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 903,406 shares.The stock last traded at $10.77 and had previously closed at $10.51.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,520,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 586,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 146,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

