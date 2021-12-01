Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 903,406 shares.The stock last traded at $10.77 and had previously closed at $10.51.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58.
About Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH)
Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.