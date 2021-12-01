Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.08

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 1815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,406,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,052,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

