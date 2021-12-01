Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.08

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 1815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05.
About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
