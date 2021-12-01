Spore 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $133,159.00 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spore has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Spore has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $133,159.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00044404 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00087487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Spore

Spore is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

