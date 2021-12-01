Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a £150.50 ($196.63) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPX. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £127.90 ($167.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.53 billion and a PE ratio of 56.18. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($225.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £157.78 and a 200 day moving average of £216.45.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

