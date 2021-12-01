Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $762.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report $762.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $766.00 million and the lowest is $759.19 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

SPB stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.10. 508,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $107.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

