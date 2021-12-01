SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 132,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,951,048 shares.The stock last traded at $350.69 and had previously closed at $349.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after acquiring an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

