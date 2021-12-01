Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 76,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,553. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.8694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

