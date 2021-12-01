S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $455.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

