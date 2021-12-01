Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

