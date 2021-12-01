Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.73

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.73 ($30.38) and traded as high as €28.08 ($31.90). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €27.49 ($31.23), with a volume of 6,672,021 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.68 ($32.59).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.73.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

