Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$380.75 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.07 and its 200-day moving average is $487.17. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $346.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

